Mount St. Mary's falls short on court, loses to Rider Broncs 68-65
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr.'s 19 points helped Rider defeat Mount St. Mary's 68-65 on Saturday night.
Murray added eight rebounds for the Broncs (3-4). Mervin James scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 13 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Allen Powell shot 4 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.
Jalen Benjamin finished with 18 points for the Mountaineers (4-5). Deandre Thomas added 14 points and seven assists for Mount St. Mary's. Malik Jefferson also recorded 13 points and eight rebounds.
