Mount Airy man charged after explosive device found in car near Baltimore Co. middle school

A Mount Airy man accused of planting a suspicious device near a Baltimore County middle school has formally been charged.

Joseph Richard Vickery, 43, from Mount Airy, has a slew of charges, including felony possession of explosive material with intent to create destructive device, manufacture of possession of destructive device and possession of explosive material without a license.

According to court records, Vickery was also found with a loaded handgun in his car.

At the same time, Kristen Vickery, 39, was also arrested by Baltimore County police but has only been charged with a misdemeanor drug charge.

Police said a suspicious device was found in a car near Pine Grove Middle School Tuesday afternoon.

Pine Grove Middle School students and Pine Grove Elementary students were evacuated and bused to another school for reunification with family.

On Tuesday night, police announced two arrests.

Police did not say how close the device was to the school.

About 20 miles away, police investigated a bomb threat at the Rodeway Inn on Whitehead Court in Woodlawn.

Police blocked the surrounding roads and forced guests out of their rooms.

Chopper 13 flew over the scene as bomb squad used a robot to go into one of the rooms.

Baltimore County Police were still trying to determine the motive behind the threat and what charges the person of interest could potentially face.

"We're trying to figure out what the suspect actually intended and why they were in two separate areas," Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Det. Trae Corbin told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday evening.

Officers had performed controlled measures to investigate the suspicious device, which created a loud boom on Tuesday afternoon.