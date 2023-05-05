Watch CBS News
Motorist strikes two patrol vehicles during DUI stop in Harford County

BALTIMORE -- A driver struck two patrol vehicles during a traffic stop along Conowingo Road on Thursday, according to authorities.   

The Harford County Sheriff's Office began warning motorists of delays associated with an investigation along the northbound lanes of Conowingo Road near Palmer State Park on Thursday night.

The deputies had been conducting a DUI arrest at the time of the collision, according to authorities. 

No one was injured, deputies said.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 10:56 PM

