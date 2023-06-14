Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash Harford County

BALTIMORE -- A motorcyclist died in a head-on crash with a minivan Tuesday afternoon on Route 1 in Harford County, Maryland State Police said. 

Officers responded to the crash around 5:45 p.m. to Route 1 just south of MD Route 136 in Street, police said. 

Investigators believe a man driving a Toyota Sienna was driving North on Route 1 when, for unknown reasons, it traveled into the southbound lane as the motorcyclist was traveling south. 

Both drivers tried to move onto the southbound shoulder to avoid a collision, but subsequently collided, police said. 

The motorcyclist, identified as 52-year-old Anthony Taylor of Darlington, was airlifted to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he died, police said. 

The driver of the minivan, a 41-year-old man, was the sole occupant and was uninjured. 

Route 1 was closed for two hours after the crash, the cause of which remains under investigation. 

First published on June 14, 2023 / 10:11 AM

