Mothers pushing for stricter gun laws to testify in front of Maryland lawmakers

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A group of mothers pushing for gun reform in Maryland will testify in front of state lawmakers on Tuesday, which is consider "Gun Safety Day" in Annapolis.

The "Gun Safety Act," also known as SB 8, would make it harder for people in Maryland to carry concealed weapons.

Last week, a gun safety advocate group called "Moms Demand Action" held a rally in Annapolis to push for stricter gun laws. Governor Wes Moore and other state officials attended.

The Senate hearing also comes on the last day of Gun Violence Survivors Week.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 12:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

