Morgan State University's Choir on a high note ahead of AFC Championship performance

By Alex Glaze

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Over the years, Morgan State University's Choir has performed around the world.  They even sang for President Obama in 2015. 

Their next gig is a big one, and it's right at home.  The Choir will sing the National Anthem before Sunday's AFC Championship game.

"It's the closest we will ever get to being a rockstar like Beyoncé or Taylor Swift," said Dr. Eric Conway, the Morgan State University Choir Director.

Choir member Jah Hughes shared the thrill of performing in such an electrifying atmosphere.

"You get to, like, see everyone surrounding you, and they're all cheering, so you really feel the encouragement of the space," Hughes said.   

Conway, has led the Morgan State University Choir for over two decades. The choir has performed all over the world and on every continent except for Antarctica, but Sunday's performance will be special.

"What an honor. They could have asked anyone in the world, but they asked the Morgan State University choir," Conway said. 

Sunday's game will provide the choir with an unprecedented audience, as they perform in front of over 70,000 fans at the stadium and tens of millions of viewers at home. 

It will be a moment of immense pride for both Morgan State University and the city of Baltimore.  

First published on January 25, 2024 / 6:33 PM EST

