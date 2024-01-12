Morgan State University to use AI-enhanced chatbots to assist students in courses

BALTIMORE -- Morgan State University will examine how chatbot technology can help lower-income and first-generation students improve their grades and attendance records as part of a pilot project.

The pilot project will investigate whether course-integrated chatbot communication can improve the academic experiences of students, according to school officials. For example, can that communication increase feelings of connection with course instructors or create a sense of belonging?

The university will use Technology Enhanced Academic Communication to Help in Math and English (TEACH ME), text-based chatbots with artificial intelligence capabilities that will be tweaked to provide course-specific outreach and support to undergraduate students enrolled in their first year of math or English classes, according to school officials.

The project has been made possible through a $7.6 million grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Education, school officials said.

The pilot program will be implemented by fall 2024, according to school officials.