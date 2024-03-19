Watch CBS News
Morgan State University to host university-wide job fair Friday

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- Morgan State University is set to host a university wide job-fair, as the school seeks to fill more than 100 open roles, including staff, faculty, and law enforcement positions.  

The fair, which is open to the public, current employees, students, and alumni, will take place on Friday, March 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Morgan Business Center.

Attendees can also participate in workshops for resume writing and interviewing best practices.   

Open staff positions include:

·  Admissions Counselor

·  Administrative Assistant for various departments

·  Financial Aid Specialist

·  Facility Supervisor

·  Fixed Asset Accountant

·  Payroll Clerk

·  Postal Service Processor

·  University Police Officers I & II

·  Alumni Coordinator

Open faculty positions include

·  Biology Professor

·  Lecturer of Biology

·  Adjunct Faculty

·  Data Scientist

·  Accounting Professor

·  Finance Professor

·  Interior Design Professor

·  Civil Engineering Professor

·  Mathematics Professor

Applicant are encouraged to RSVP online

