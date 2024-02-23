Morgan State University to Host HBCUniverse summit Saturday

BALTIMORE - Future entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are set to convene at Morgan State University for the HBCUniverse Summit on Saturday.

The event aims to provide hundreds of students with unparalleled access to capital and a wide array of job opportunities, all at no cost.

Through a series of panels and workshops, along with a pitch competition and speeches from keynote speakers, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with mentors and gain invaluable insights into their respective fields.

A recent study by the policy think-tank Third Way highlights a significant gap in support for aspiring entrepreneurs at HBCUs, noting that only six percent of these institutions have programs that offer funding for startups. According to Fortune, Black CEOs represented only 1.6% of all Fortune 500 leaders in 2023.

"We're very intentional, making sure that this isn't just something cute to do. But it's providing tangible impact. It's providing funding, providing knowledge is providing, you know, just bridging that gap toward mentorship and the next level getting business to the next level," Kiante Bush, the summit's organizer and CEO of Venture for THEM said.

Sherifah Munis, Founder and Executive Director of the Newwave Foundation, says events like the HBCUniverse Summit are essential to bridging the gap in financial literacy.

"Let's be honest to truly have a seat at the table to truly have a voice. Economics matters so money matters. And we need to bring this to our kids early, and we hope that with forums like not just only money talks, but the HBCU Summit, that we can in our own small way start to bridge that gap."

The White House Initiative on HBCUs and Morgan State's business school are collaborating to make this event possible.

While the summit is already sold out, organizers are planning a second event for the fall.