Morgan State University posts record enrollment for 21-22 school year

BALTIMORE -- Morgan State University on Friday announced it has had its second consecutive year of record enrollment figures.

The historically Black university, otherwise known as an HBCU, surpassed 9,100 students for the 2021-2022 academic year. The increase is a 7.5% growth from the university's total student count last year, officials said.

The Baltimore-based university has a goal of enrolling 10,000 students by Fall 2030, but the school said it is well ahead of schedule in reaching it.

The school credits record-breaking enrollment comes as Morgan undergoes a near billion-dollar transformation and expands its campus through new real estate. The City of Baltimore sold Lake Clifton High School property to the university last year.

"Back-to-back years of record enrollment is a defining moment, reflective of our robust, highly sought-after academic programs and our accomplished faculty, who are readying our graduates to compete on any stage, anywhere in the world," said Morgan President David Wilson. "More than 9,100 promising young minds have chosen to experience the magic of a Morgan education and matriculate at the National Treasure!"