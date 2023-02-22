Morgan State University choir sings spiritual songs to Maryland General Assembly

BALTIMORE -- The Morgan State University choir is no stranger to acclaim and audience excitement.

They've sung for presidents, world leaders and have traveled the world.

Wednesday morning, the choir lit up the Maryland State Capitol through spiritual songs in honor of Black History Month.

The sopranos' high notes pierced through the air before the Maryland General Assembly.

For 25 minutes, the sound of praise seemed to reach Heaven as choral members from Morgan State performed.

Director of Music Eric Conway has led this esteemed choir through performances throughout the country and all over the world for nearly 20 years.

"We were asked to sing for both chambers today by the Legislative Black Caucus and I believe this is the first time we have ever done this before," Conway said.

The choir preserved the heritage of spirituals rooted in the historical experience of Black people of freedom and faith through song.

"Most of the time we sing spirituals for events like this, especially since it's Black History Month," senior Ashlyn Wilson said. "We choose to sing a bunch of spirituals during this time."

The jubilant and healing energy from the choir drew reaction from Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller.

"In fact, I say that when they come into my choir rehearsal, I say, leave all your cares behind, this is where we have a little solace for at least one hour in the day," Gov. Moore said.

The Black History Month song selection included "My Soul Has Been Anchored," "Precious Lord," and "Just Come from the Fountain," in honor of joys and sufferings of the Black spiritual experience.

"I hope we made the morning different, and that we brought smiles to their faces, and I hope they were able to enjoy, and I hope their day was just a little bit better from hearing us singing," Director Conway said.

Director Conway told WJZ the choir is busy and they plan to head to Texas for a state tour, visiting Dallas, Austin and Houston.