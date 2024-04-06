Morgan State University Acrobatics and Tumbling team make history as they end inaugural season

BALTIMORE -- Morgan State University Acrobatics and Tumbling team compete Saturday, April 6 against Bluefield State University, to round off their historic inaugural season.

"When I was signing, I wasn't really thinking, 'Oh yeah! This is really making history.' but when you're actually set in stone and start competing...it's like wow this is really happening." Mia Taylor, top/tumbler of Morgan State's Acrobatics and Tumbling team said.

Freshman, Mia Taylor, is now etched in history, being one of 26 minority women a part of the first HBCU division one acrobatics and tumbling team.

Often underrepresented, head coach Regina Smith is working to change the narrative, recruiting star talent athletes from around the nation.

Regina Smith, MSU Head Coach Acrobatics and Tumbling "They want the opportunities. A lot of them don't know how to get it. And being the first division one HBCU, being able to bring that opportunity to Morgan State was huge." said Smith

Morgan State's Acrobatics & Tumbling team makes history again as the first @theNCATA collegiate team invited to the White House for this year's Women's History Month Open House Tour. 📸 https://t.co/ZFkdxxqQEv pic.twitter.com/lK7vBkvSS2 — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) April 3, 2024

However, their inaugural season hasn't always been easy, says freshman Tehya Purifoy.

"People look at us and they already have an expectation, but they really don't know...my team just comes with a lot." Purifoy, the team's base/tumbler said.

a medley of skill sets, coming together as one.

"Acro consist of gymnasts power tumblers cheerleaders." Purifoy said. A medley of skillsets coming together as one.

Through the journey they've had ups and downs,

But their coach says they've continued to raise the bar, exceeding expectations.

"The nation was surprised to see how powerful and talented we are. Often the commentators talk about the amount of skillset we have as such a young team." Smith, the head coach said.

The team is comprised of mostly freshman and sophomores and aside from sport it's about sisterhood.

Mia Taylor said, "Everyone supports and cheers for each other. Thats what's going to set us apart from other people, because we want to see each other win before we win as a whole."

Morgan States final meet of the season will be televised on ESPN on April 11th at 6pm