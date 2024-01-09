Morgan State University acquires artwork, photographs belonging late Rep. Elijah Cummings

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's largest historically Black college and university has acquired part of the estate of former Rep. Elijah Cummings, according to school officials.

The university has obtained 200 linear-foot personal collection of papers, framed artwork, photographs, numbered pieces, and a small cache of curated Maryland belongings from the Cummings estate, school officials said.

Cumming was a longtime representative of Maryland's 7th District, which encompasses parts of the city of Baltimore and Baltimore and Howard counties. He died on Oct. 17, 2019, at the age of 68.

Morgan State officials spent over a year working with the attorney for Cummings' estate to transfer the items to the university, school officials said.

Morgan State officially acquired the collection in October 2023, according to school officials.

The collection of papers, artwork, and other rare items will be housed in the Earl R. Richardson Library's Beulah M. Davis Research Room, which is where the university keeps its archives, manuscripts and rare books, school officials said.