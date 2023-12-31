Morgan State loses to Stanford in nonconference play 98-38

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 18 points, five rebounds and six blocked shots to lead No. 9 Stanford to a 98-38 win over Morgan State on Sunday night.

Elena Bosgana had 14 points and six rebounds, and Hannah Jump added 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting as Stanford (11-1) won its seventh straight home game.

Laila Fair led Morgan State (4-9) with eight points and eight rebounds.

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer won her 1,198th career game, moving five wins away from the all-time record for career victories in college basketball (men's or women's) held by former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Stanford took control of the game early, outscoring Morgan State 29-15 in the first quarter.

The Cardinal allowed just six Morgan State points in the second quarter and held the Bears to 27.8% shooting from the field in the first half. Brink was a big part of Stanford's success in the first half, scoring 16 points, blocking five shots and grabbing four rebounds.

At halftime, Stanford led 51-21.

The Cardinal continued to dominate in the second half. Stanford won the third quarter by a wide margin, outscoring the Bears 24-6.

Stanford's defense forced 20 turnovers, which led to 33 points. Morgan State shot 26.1% from the field for the game.

The Cardinal closed their nonconference schedule with a 12-1 record. Their only loss came on the road against Gonzaga on Dec. 3.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Home against Washington State on Thursday.

Morgan State: Home against Central Connecticut State on Wednesday.

