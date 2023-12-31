Watch CBS News
Sports

Morgan State loses to NJIT 69-53

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Sunday Night News Roundup (12/31/2023)
Your Sunday Night News Roundup (12/31/2023) 01:46

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kjell de Graaf's 15 points helped NJIT defeat Morgan State 69-53 on Sunday night.

De Graaf had seven rebounds and seven blocks for the Highlanders (4-8). Elijah Buchanan scored 14 points and added nine rebounds and three steals. Mekhi Gray shot 6 for 15, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds, three steals, and five blocks.

The Bears (4-12) were led by Allen Udemadu, who posted 18 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks. Ahmarie Simpkins added 11 points and six rebounds for Morgan State. Rob Lawson also recorded eight points.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on December 31, 2023 / 11:11 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.