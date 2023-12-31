Morgan State loses to NJIT 69-53

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kjell de Graaf's 15 points helped NJIT defeat Morgan State 69-53 on Sunday night.

De Graaf had seven rebounds and seven blocks for the Highlanders (4-8). Elijah Buchanan scored 14 points and added nine rebounds and three steals. Mekhi Gray shot 6 for 15, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds, three steals, and five blocks.

The Bears (4-12) were led by Allen Udemadu, who posted 18 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks. Ahmarie Simpkins added 11 points and six rebounds for Morgan State. Rob Lawson also recorded eight points.

