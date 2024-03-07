Watch CBS News
Sports

Morgan State knocks off Coppin State 78-60

/ AP

Vic Carter has your Thursday evening news update (3/7/2024)
Vic Carter has your Thursday evening news update (3/7/2024) 01:40

BALTIMORE (AP) — Will Thomas had 25 points in Morgan State's 78-60 victory over Coppin State on Thursday night.

Thomas had five rebounds for the Bears (11-19, 7-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Ahmarie Simpkins scored 17 points while finishing 8 of 12 from the floor and added 10 rebounds. Rob Lawson had 13 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Malik Battle led the way for the Eagles (2-26, 1-13) with 15 points. Coppin State also got 11 points from Justin Winston. Ryan Archey also had 10 points. The loss was the Eagles' 12th in a row.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 11:05 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.