Morgan State investigating reports that professor solicited money from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein

BALTIMORE - Morgan State University is investigating reports that a professor solicited a donation in 2019 from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

The university did not identify the current professor under investigation, but said it was done of his "own volition and without expressive knowledge and/or permission of Morgan State University."

Dr. Jonathan Farley allegedly sent an email on July 30, 2019, Epstein while he was sitting in a New York jail, three weeks before he died by suicide in his cell.

In that email, the professor suggested that Epstein donate $5 million to Morgan State.

A Morgan State spokesperson said the university never solicited or sought out Epstein for donations of any kind.

"Nor has the University empowered any of its employees or agents of the University to solicit contributions or donations from Jeffrey Epstein on its behalf," a Morgan State spokesperson said. "Morgan State University is opposed to receiving support of any kind from any individual or entity not aligned with the University's values."

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. He died by suicide in his jail a month later.

In a report by Vice News dated June 2, 2023, they reveal what they describe as a "self-serving and "bizarre" email sent by an Associate Professor of Mathematics at Morgan State University.

Dr. Farley's email went even further, saying to Epstein, "Our accepting your $5 million will show the world you are not a pariah and may help you avoid a conviction like Bill Cosby."

He then said, "The donation can be for 'the Jeffrey Epstein chair for the Promotion of Women in Mathematics, which will show the world your support for women."

Dr. Farley further added, "I am willing to publicly stand with you, and your gift could generate support in the Black community. Public support is something you sorely need right now."

WJZ reached out to Dr. Farley several times, but we have not heard back.

He's now under investigation by Morgan State as the school also takes a closer look at its procedures as it relates to the solicitation of private contributions by its faculty and staff.