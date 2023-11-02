Morgan State has new enrollment record for third year in a row

BALTIMORE - Morgan State University continues to grow its student population.

The university has a school record of 9,808 students currently enrolled. This is the third year in a row Morgan State has seen a record enrollment growth.

This year, Morgan State has an 8 percent enrollment increase from last year. There is also a record 1,508 students enrolled in graduate school.

There is also a 4 percent freshman enrollment increase at the university.

School officials say that more than half of Morgan's fall class of 2023 (51%) comes from out-of-state, hailing from 41 states.

Morgan State had an increase of 9 percent in undergraduate enrollment.

"The momentum happening at Morgan is undeniable, and across the country, prospective students and their parents are taking notice," Morgan State President David Wilson said. "From the growth in the unique and future-focused academic degree programs we're offering to the state-of-the-art new facilities we're erecting on campus, to the cutting-edge research we're conducting in our centers and laboratories, there is no shortage of reasons to choose Morgan," said President Wilson. "The work that we've done over the past decade to advance Morgan as a rising high research university has aided in raising our profile nationally while introducing us to new markets and new students as a highly sought-after option for achieving educational and academic pursuits."