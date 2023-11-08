Morgan State awarded $4.4 million contract to address nursing shortage in Baltimore City Public Schools

BALTIMORE - Morgan State University's Department of Nursing has been given a $4.4 million contract from Baltimore City Public Schools to address shortages of school nurses.

The contract allows Morgan State's Department of Nursing to provide pediatric nursing services support within health suites at five schools throughout the city.

The health services initiative is part of a large-scale, multi-institutional collaborative to source the expertise and professional health services of the leading university nursing programs in Baltimore," according to a press release.

The up-to-six-year contract will allow Morgan's Nursing Department to place five registered nurses at specific BCPS locations in need of services.

Right now, there are 156 school health suites operated within Baltimore City schools, with only 50 school health nurses providing coverage.

Per the agreement will recruit, hire, and train nurses to serve as leaders and innovators in healthcare with the capabilities to partner with teachers, parents, guardians, and other healthcare providers, helping manage students' chronic health conditions in the school setting," according to Morgan State.

"As a historically Black institution, it means much for us to be able to serve and work with Baltimore City Public School in this moment where health and well-being are taking center stage, knowing the many challenges our students across Baltimore City are facing," Kim Sydnor, Dean of School of Community Health and Policy. "This opportunity to expand our relationship with Baltimore City Public Schools, as well as our ongoing collaboration with other universities, allows us to address a critical need within city public schools while preparing our students for real-life learning experiences."