Morgan State among four HBCUs to receive $500,000 to support entrepreneurial programs

BALTIMORE - Morgan State and Bowie State are among four Historically Black Colleges and Universities given money from a $2 million commitment by the Blackstone Charitable Foundation.

The HBCUs in Maryland and North Carolina will each receive $500,000 to expand access to its student venture and entrepreneurial skill-building program Blackstone LaunchPad to underrepresented populations.

The partnership is an element of the Foundation's broader $40 million commitment to expand LaunchPad to higher education institutions that have a majority underrepresented population or are serving under-resourced communities.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for students at Bowie State," said Johnetta Hardy, Executive Director of the university's Entrepreneurship Innovation Center. "Blackstone LaunchPad's campus-based entrepreneurship program, designed to introduce entrepreneurship as a viable career path, perfectly aligns with Bowie State University's institution-wide commitment to help students develop an entrepreneurial mindset no matter what academic program they pursue. Our new Entrepreneurship Living Learning Community already creates a real-world innovation hub that provides resources for aspiring entrepreneurs and encourages creative collaboration and entrepreneurial thinking. "

LaunchPad's campus-based programming and national network will provide students at Bowie State University, Morgan State University, North Carolina A & T University, and North Carolina Central University with the resources and opportunities to support their entrepreneurial endeavors and career ambitions.

For students at Morgan State and the other HBCUs, LaunchPad will fund new programs on campus to help them experience building a startup and access a pipeline of internship opportunities. Additionally, students will be able to participate in national programs such as pitch competitions, fellowships, and conferences where they can build a lasting network of professional relationships.

Blackstone LaunchPad is a co-curricular program available to all students on the campuses regardless of their course of study.