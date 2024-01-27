Morgan State earns 85-79 victory against Howard

BALTIMORE (AP) — Will Thomas scored 24 points as Morgan State beat Howard 85-79 on Saturday night.

Thomas added five rebounds for the Bears (6-14, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Wynston Tabbs scored 20 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and 8 for 8 from the line, and added five rebounds. Rob Lawson was 2-of-8 shooting and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven assists.

The Bison (8-13, 2-3) were led by Seth Towns, who posted 21 points. Bryce Harris added 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Howard. In addition, Marcus Dockery finished with 15 points.

