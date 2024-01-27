Watch CBS News
Sports

Morgan State earns 85-79 victory against Howard

/ AP

Your Saturday Evening News Roundup (1/27/2024)
Your Saturday Evening News Roundup (1/27/2024) 01:39

BALTIMORE (AP) — Will Thomas scored 24 points as Morgan State beat Howard 85-79 on Saturday night.

Thomas added five rebounds for the Bears (6-14, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Wynston Tabbs scored 20 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and 8 for 8 from the line, and added five rebounds. Rob Lawson was 2-of-8 shooting and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven assists.

The Bison (8-13, 2-3) were led by Seth Towns, who posted 21 points. Bryce Harris added 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Howard. In addition, Marcus Dockery finished with 15 points.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on January 27, 2024 / 8:14 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.