Maryland Weather: More storms today before a sunny, hot Monday

Temps looking to peak in the low 90's, chances for evening Thunderstorms

BALTIMORE --After an active Saturday night with heavy downpours and numerous thunderstorms across the region, we can expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms to pop-up this afternoon. Although, today's activity looks to be a slightly less potent compared to yesterday.

It also stays rather warm and humid to close out the weekend.

Sunday

Spotting the sun today may be rare as partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with daytime highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The humidity also remains in place.

Pop up showers and thunderstorms arrive around lunchtime and remain possible through the late afternoon. These storms look to be more scattered in nature and not as widespread as yesterday but still capable of producing heavy periods of rain in a short time and gusty winds.

Sunday Night

An area of high pressure builds in overnight leading to mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

Monday

It's a hot day with daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s and mostly sunny skies. Despite the high temperatures, humidity looks to be at bay. You might want to get out and mow the lawn because rain chances return tomorrow and stick with us through much of the rest of the week.

Monday Night

A southwesterly wind leads to temperatures in the low to mid-70s with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday is another mild day with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s and mostly sunny skies. An approaching front could ignite an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

By Wednesday, the heat finally breaks, and daytime highs return into the low 80s. It should feel quite nice after all the heat and humidity that has been locked in place. However, the "cool down" will come with a price and that will be returning afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Next, we turn our attention to Tropical Cyclone Debby as she could have an impact on our weather later in the week. As of now, conditions look unsettled for much of the region Thursday through the early half of next weekend. There is still uncertainty on Debby's track, which will tell us what our impacts will be here in Maryland.

Be sure to stay up to date with the First Alert Weather team for updates and the latest.