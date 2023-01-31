Watch CBS News
Moonrise Festival to return to Baltimore in August

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The eighth edition of the Moonrise Festival will be returning to Baltimore, August 12-13, at the Pimlico Race Course.

Headliners will be entertained with a variety of top-notch talent ranging from dubstep, house, bass, electronica and more. Three stages will be filled with performances, including the Lunar Stage, Stellar Stage and Solar Tent. 

Moonrise has hosted performances by a wide variety of musicians throughout the years, including Tisto, Zedd, Fisher, Seven Lions, Jai Wolf, Afrojack, Rezz, Run The Jewels, and Porter Robinson.

Tickets for the two-day event will be available to purchase starting this Friday, February 3 at 12 p.m. EST on the Moonrise website.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 12:49 PM

