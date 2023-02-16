Moonrise Festival announces 2023 Baltimore lineup
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Moonrise festival has announced it's 2023 lineup.
The eighth edition of the Moonrise Festival will be returning to Baltimore, August 12-13, at the Pimlico Race Course.
Headliners will include Above & Beyond, John Summit, Louis The Child, Kaskade (Redux), Dillon Francis, and San Holo, with over fifty performers expected to take the stage.
Attendees can expect a lineup of dubstep, house, bass, electronic music, and more.
For a full list of performers and information on the festival's lineup, you can visit the Moonrise lineup page.
Tickets for the two-day event are available on the Moonrise website.
