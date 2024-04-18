Watch CBS News
Local News

Montgomery County student arrested for alleged school shooting plans, police say

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A Montgomery County high school student is facing charges after allegedly planning to commit a school shooting, according to police.

Alex Ye, 18, of Rockville, was arrested following a joint investigation with the FBI Baltimore Field Office, who notified MCPD of a 129-page document written by Ye. 

In the document, he allegedly wrote about how he planned to commit a school shooting.  "Ye also contemplates targeting an elementary school and says that he wants to be famous," MCPD said.

MCPD secured a search warrant and found online searches, drawings, and documents related to threats of mass violence. 

Ye was taken into custody and charged with threats of mass violence.  He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he awaits a bond hearing.

Since the investigation, Montgomery County Police say they have increased security at schools, especially Wooton High School. 

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on April 18, 2024 / 12:44 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.