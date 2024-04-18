Montgomery County student arrested for alleged school shooting plans, police say

BALTIMORE -- A Montgomery County high school student is facing charges after allegedly planning to commit a school shooting, according to police.

Alex Ye, 18, of Rockville, was arrested following a joint investigation with the FBI Baltimore Field Office, who notified MCPD of a 129-page document written by Ye.

In the document, he allegedly wrote about how he planned to commit a school shooting. "Ye also contemplates targeting an elementary school and says that he wants to be famous," MCPD said.

MCPD secured a search warrant and found online searches, drawings, and documents related to threats of mass violence.

Ye was taken into custody and charged with threats of mass violence. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he awaits a bond hearing.

Since the investigation, Montgomery County Police say they have increased security at schools, especially Wooton High School.