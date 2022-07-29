Monkeypox cases in Maryland surpass 110, CDC data show

BALTIMORE – With monkeypox cases on the rise across the country, there are now more than 110 confirmed cases of the disease here in Maryland, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has documented 4,907 monkeypox cases nationwide as of Friday. More than a quarter of those cases were detected in New York, the most populous state. A significantly smaller number of cases (111) have been recorded in Maryland.

On a local level, at least 21 cases have been confirmed in the Baltimore metro area, according to figures provided by Baltimore City health officials earlier this week.

The growing number of cases comes as health authorities take steps to combat the spread of monkeypox. San Francisco issued a state of emergency Thursday as the number of cases there approaches the 300-mark. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency over the weekend.

But while steps are being taken to head off the threat, health officials are working to maximize a limited supply of the vaccine. The Maryland Department of Health has set aside 3,000 doses for local health departments and is holding onto another 363 doses to distribute as needed.

In Baltimore, health officials are distributing their share of the supply to people deemed most at-risk, with a focus on patients and close contacts, as well as marginalized residents.

The virus has been spreading mostly through close physical contact with someone infected with monkeypox.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and exhaustion, according to the CDC, but those infected have been known to develop a rash on their face and other parts of their body.

To avoid infection, authorities recommend avoiding contact with those who have symptoms, wearing a face mask in public and frequently washing your hands.