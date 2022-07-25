Maryland has 71 monkeypox cases amid global health emergency

BALTIMORE -- There are nearly 3,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox throughout the United States, 71 of them here in Maryland, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The growing outbreak of monkeypox, which has touched over 70 countries, led the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency over the weekend as authorities step up their efforts to combat the spread of the virus.

Symptoms of the virus, which are similar to those of smallpox but milder by comparison, include fever, headache, muscle aches and exhaustion, according to the CDC. Infected individuals are known to develop a rash on the face and other parts of the body.

The number of cases in Maryland has more than tripled since July 14 when health officials were aware of at least 23 cases across the state. The state has distributed 200 doses of the vaccine to Montgomery and Prince George's counties and Baltimore City, the highest-risk jurisdictions.

Nearly 17,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with 17% of them recorded in the U.S., according to the latest data compiled by the CDC.

Per the CDC, the virus spreads in a range of ways, including direct contact with infectious skin, scabs and bodily fluids, during intimate physical contact and by touching items that have had contact with an infectious rash or bodily fluids.

The illness resulting from the virus, though rarely fatal, can list between two to four weeks, the CDC reports. Those who are not symptomatic cannot spread the virus to others.

To avoid infection, it is recommended that people avoid contact with those who have symptoms, wear a face mask around others and wash their hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer.

As of July 14, the Baltimore City Department of Health knew of at least five monkeypox cases in Baltimore. It was not immediately clear Monday whether that total had grown since then.

City Health Commissioner Dr. Leititia Dzirasa said authorities were focusing their efforts on people who might have come into contact with infected individuals.

"As we identify cases, we'll focus on those close contacts because vaccinations right now for monkeypox are still a limited resource," she said.