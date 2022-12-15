Former Mondawmin Target begins transition into new community hub

BALTIMORE -- Down with the old, in with the new: Thursday marked the start of the partial demolition of the former Mondawmin Target as it transitions into a brand-new community hub.

As the rain fell on the Charm City, so did the bricks of the former anchor store at the Mondawmin Mall. The demolition was met with cheers from a number of city and community leaders.

It's been more than four years since this Target location closed, and it's hit the neighborhood hard. Jacqueline Caldwell, president of the Whittier Monroe Community Neighborhood, lives three blocks away.

She, like many of her neighbors, were excited when Whiting-Turner CEO Tim Regan bought the property in March. Along with the start of the demolition, it was revealed the building will now be called The Village at Mondawmin. Through community planning meetings, Regan learned what people wanted to see inside -- and he wants to follow through on all of it.

"Primary health care access, workforce development and training, childcare," Regan said. "Also, yes, some very exciting food and retail opportunities. Most of the latter will be black-owned and operated businesses."

While it's clear this is a huge investment for Mondawmin, many city leaders see an impact for the whole city, especially with the Mondawmin Mall also being a transit hub.

"If you're a young person traveling to one of our middle or high schools like me, I came to Mondawmin every single day when I was going home," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "If you're a college student, or over at Coppin State, this is where you shop."

Caldwell and others at the demolition ceremony hope this is just the first domino to fall, to bring other things to Mondawmin and West Baltimore.

"Hopefully it'll invite other people to put their money where their mouth is and invest in the communities," she said. "Because for me, if you're not doing anything, then you can't say anything."

The first confirmed tenant for The Village at Mondawmin is Edenbridge Health. They're expected to be up and running by the end of next year. When they do, other tenants are expected to be moved in as well.

You can view digital renderings of the planned community center below:

BCT Design Group

