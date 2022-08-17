Watch CBS News
Ravens 'Mo' tribute end zone to be featured in Madden 23

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- The venerable Madden NFL game series has acknowledged that you can't spell Baltimore without 'Mo.'

Madden '23 hits video game shelves Friday, but the Baltimore Ravens gave fans a sneak peek at the game's M&T Bank Stadium field design. 

It features the team's iconic "Mo" end zone, which honors one of the team's greatest and most inspirational superfans, Mo Gaba. 

The teen, who had battled cancer throughout his young life, made his mark as a staple in the city's sports community before he died at 14 in 2020. That fall, the Ravens revealed Mo would still be at every game

This year, the tribute end zone will appear in the game played by millions of football fans. 

Mo made it into EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL 💜

Posted by Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Gaba began calling in to 105.7 The Fan in 2015 at the age of nine to share his knowledge of Baltimore sports with local radio listeners. He was the first person to announce an NFL Draft pick while reading it in braille in 2019.

After he died, the Ravens also filled an entire section at M&T Bank Stadium with cardboard cutouts of Gaba. They called it "Mo's Rows."

