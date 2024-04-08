Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, Timbaland to bring summer tour to Baltimore

Missy Elliott, friends bringing 'Out of this World' tour to Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Rapper Missy Elliott and some of her hip-hop friends will be stopping in Baltimore this summer for Elliott's "Out of this World" tour.

The tour will be on August 1 at CFG Bank Arena.

Elliott will be joined by Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland.

"This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone 'firsts.' Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour," Elliott said in a statement. "Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland. We can't wait to share this experience with the fans."

Elliott has been performing since 1991.

In 2023, Elliott was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets will be available starting with Verizon presale beginning April 9. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at Missy-Elliott.com.