Missing teens, 16 and 13, last seen Monday in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are requesting public assistance in finding two teenagers last seen in Southeast Baltimore four days ago. 

Police said 16-year-old Chayse Pugh and 13-year-old Anthony White are believed to be together, but are not from the area and do not have cell phones. 

They were last seen Monday at an unspecified time in the 600 block of South Chapel Gate Lane.

Anthony White (left) and Chayse Pugh (right) Baltimore City Police 

White, pictured in the blue shirt, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white sneakers. He is 5'4" and weighs 150 lbs. Pugh was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and black pants. He is 5'10" and weighs 199 lbs.

If you have seen these two teens or know their whereabouts, please dial 911.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 11:43 AM

