Watch CBS News
Local News

Minor killed, second victim hospitalized in Annapolis shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A minor died and a second person was hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night in Annapolis, police said. 

The shooting happened around 10:18 p.m. on the 1900 block of Copeland Street. Annapolis Police confirmed a juvenile was pronounced dead on the scene, and the second victim was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. 

No further identifying information about the victims was immediately available. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 7:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.