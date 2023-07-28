Minor killed, second victim hospitalized in Annapolis shooting
BALTIMORE -- A minor died and a second person was hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night in Annapolis, police said.
The shooting happened around 10:18 p.m. on the 1900 block of Copeland Street. Annapolis Police confirmed a juvenile was pronounced dead on the scene, and the second victim was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
No further identifying information about the victims was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
