Minor killed, second victim hospitalized in Annapolis shooting

BALTIMORE -- A minor died and a second person was hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night in Annapolis, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:18 p.m. on the 1900 block of Copeland Street. Annapolis Police confirmed a juvenile was pronounced dead on the scene, and the second victim was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

No further identifying information about the victims was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.