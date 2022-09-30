Watch CBS News
Minor injured in shooting at Mondawmin bus stop in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

A minor was injured after getting shot while aboard a stopped bus Thursday afternoon at the Mondawmin Bus Loop in Baltimore.

Another minor was taken into custody.

Police said that around 3 p.m., the two minors got into a fight when one of the minors fired a shot.

The minor who was injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No other information was provided.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 5:11 PM

