Minor injured in shooting at Mondawmin bus stop in Baltimore
A minor was injured after getting shot while aboard a stopped bus Thursday afternoon at the Mondawmin Bus Loop in Baltimore.
Another minor was taken into custody.
Police said that around 3 p.m., the two minors got into a fight when one of the minors fired a shot.
The minor who was injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
No other information was provided.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.