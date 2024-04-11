Millions in community transportation investments are coming to Howard County

BALTIMORE -- Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by other county and state leaders Thursday to announce more than $15 million worth of capital transportation projects.

The projects aim to give residents a sense of connectivity to their community.

More than $14 million in the Fiscal Year 2025 budget will help with those bike and pedestrian projects.

"I'm pleased to announce that in May we will begin construction on 600 feet of sidewalk to provide safe walking routes for thousands of our Dunloggin neighbors to reach the library and 50+ center right here," Ball said.

In addition, Ball is committing $120,000 to extend public transit service to Howard County School's central office.

"It's bus routes, it's walking, it's biking, it's running, it's all the things - all the different modes of transportation," said U.S. Congressman Paul Sarbanes.

Protecting that community is at the heart of these investments after pedestrian and traffic deaths in Howard County.

Leaders believe having safe and environmentally healthy ways to get around town is the way to go.