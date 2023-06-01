Military Bowl to be played on Dec. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis

BALTIMORE - The Military Bowl will be coming back to Annapolis in December.

The college football bowl game will pit a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference against an opponent from the American Athletic Conference.

Kickoff will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. The game played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will be televised on ESPN.

The game benefits the USO and Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation's 294-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers.

"We are excited to bring two great programs to the Washington area and celebrate our 15th anniversary!" Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. "The players and coaches have an amazing time visiting the sights of our nation's capital and their fans enjoy Maryland's capital city, creating a significant economic impact for the entire region and raising money to support the nation's service members."

In last year's Military Bowl, Duke beat Central Florida, 30-13.