Milford Mill graduate pursues boxing dreams with support of National Guard

BALTIMORE -- After graduating from Milford Mill Academy, Spc. Tyrell Boyd didn't really know what to do with his life. But he knew two things.

"I liked to fight and I liked ROTC," he said.

Boyd recently lost his job and felt like he failed himself and his family. But he only had to make a couple of calls within his military chain of command to get back on his feet.

"I was in a bad spot," he said. "I have a son and everything . . . I try not to be too prideful, but I was in a spot where I needed some funds."

But what Boyd got from the National Guard was more than just funds. He's been able to follow his boxing dreams.

"I won this from my sixth bor fight," Boyd said of a belt he won. "I fought a guy from Ecuador. This was my very first six-round bout, so to get a belt from that was a tremendous feeling."

Boyd is also preparing to go back to school.

Through the VET TEC program, Boyd will receive accelerated training through a program designed to help veterans get into the technology field.

"They are paying for my schooling, also providing me basic housing assistance, and the VET TEC program also helps you find employment," he said.

Boyd said he does not know where he would be without the military. He feels like his life finally has some direction.

Boyd's next fight is scheduled for Nov. 19 and he starts school on Dec. 5.