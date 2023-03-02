Watch CBS News
Middle River fire kills 91-year-old woman, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 91-year-old woman has died from the injuries she sustained after a fire damaged her home in Middle River last week, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police identified the woman as Mary Caradarelli on Wednesday.

Caradarelli was injured by a fire in the hundred block of Slipstream Court, police said.

First responders learned about the fire around 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 23, according to authorities.

Once they were at the site of the fire, they found Caradarelli suffering from burn injuries on the front porch of the home, police said.

Medics performed life-saving tactics and then took her to Johns Hopkins-Bayview Burn Center, according to authorities.

She was in critical condition at the time. Caradarelli died from her injuries on Feb. 25, police said.

Investigators were able to trace the source of the fire to "improperly handled smoking materials," according to authorities.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 8:26 PM

