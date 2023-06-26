Watch CBS News
Middle River fire that displaced nine adults, five children started by E-bikes electrical failure, officials say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Middle River fire injures civilian, firefighters, and displaces over a dozen people
Middle River fire injures civilian, firefighters, and displaces over a dozen people 00:27

BALTIMORE -- A two-alarm fire that injured a resident and firefighter in Middle River this past weekend was sparked by the charging of E-bikes.

The electrical fire started around 5:50 a.m. Saturday in the 9800 block of Decatur Road. Investigators said that an electrical failure related to the charging of E-bikes caused the fire.

Firefighters put out the fire in less than an hour.

The fire damaged multiple homes and displaced nine adults and five children, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The resident and firefighter suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.

