Watch CBS News
Local News

Middle River community on edge after deadly double shooting

By Alex Glaze

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that happened outside a bar in Baltimore County.

There are still a lot of questions about what happened Thursday evening in a Baltimore County parking lot.

It's unclear how many shooters police are looking for or if this was a targeted or random shooting.

All of those questions combined with what residents describe as a recent uptick in violence has some people in this area feeling uneasy.

A deadly double shooting Thursday night in Middle River.

Police have not yet identified the two victims, but say both men were shot and killed in a parking lot outside of a bar.

Both men suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

"I don't want to go out of my house. I stay in my house all day because some people just walk out of their front door, and they get shot and killed," Therese Ronuckeo, a Middle River resident said.

Middle River residents told WJZ they don't feel safe in this area.

"I thought when I moved out here it was pretty safe and I'm just not sure that it's a safe place to be," a resident said.

"It's just getting really bad. I don't know what to make of it and I'm a senior citizen," Ronuckeo said.

Police are asking for anyone with any information to contact homicide detectives or reach out to Metro Crime Stoppers.


Alex Glaze
thumbnail-alex-glaze-bio.jpg

Alex Glaze is an award-winning reporter who joined WJZ in August 2022. Before joining WJZ, Alex worked as a weekend sports anchor in Atlanta, Georgia and Toledo, Ohio. He has also worked as a sports betting analyst for MSG Networks and Cheddar News.

First published on March 15, 2024 / 5:03 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.