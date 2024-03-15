Middle River community on edge after deadly double shooting

BALTIMORE -- Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that happened outside a bar in Baltimore County.

There are still a lot of questions about what happened Thursday evening in a Baltimore County parking lot.

It's unclear how many shooters police are looking for or if this was a targeted or random shooting.

All of those questions combined with what residents describe as a recent uptick in violence has some people in this area feeling uneasy.

A deadly double shooting Thursday night in Middle River.

Police have not yet identified the two victims, but say both men were shot and killed in a parking lot outside of a bar.

Both men suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

"I don't want to go out of my house. I stay in my house all day because some people just walk out of their front door, and they get shot and killed," Therese Ronuckeo, a Middle River resident said.

Middle River residents told WJZ they don't feel safe in this area.

"I thought when I moved out here it was pretty safe and I'm just not sure that it's a safe place to be," a resident said.

"It's just getting really bad. I don't know what to make of it and I'm a senior citizen," Ronuckeo said.

Police are asking for anyone with any information to contact homicide detectives or reach out to Metro Crime Stoppers.



