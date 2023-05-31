Middle River block briefly closed for "hazardous device" investigation

BALTIMORE -- A neighborhood block in Middle River was closed for about an hour Wednesday morning after investigators found what was initially believed to be an explosive device, Baltimore County Police said.

Investigators from an unspecified agency responded around 7 a.m. to a home on the 700 block of Middle River Road on a search warrant investigation, where they found what looked like an explosive device in the home, according to Baltimore County police spokesperson Trae Corbin.

Middle River Road was closed from Compass Road to Biggs Road and the BCPD hazardous device team responded to the scene. The team determined the device wasn't an explosive, and was "non-threatening."

All roads were reopened as of 9 a.m.

A school nearby went into lockdown after police notified them of the incident. The investigators were from part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation, Corbin said.