Megan Thee Stallion, a three-time Grammy-winning rapper, bringing tour to Baltimore in May

BALTIMORE - Three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion is bringing her "Hot Girl Summer Tour" to Baltimore in May.

She will be joined by guest GloRilla on May 28 at CFG Bank Arena.

The tour comes after Megan Thee Stallion's latest song "HISS" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February. "HISS" also became the first-ever, solo female rap song to debut No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200.

The achievement signified Megan Thee Stallion's third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, following her other chart-topping hits such as "Savage (Remix)" with Beyoncé and "WAP" with Cardi B.

Tickets will be available for the general public beginning on Friday, March 22 at 10 am at store.megantheestallion.com.