Medical experts warn of rise in norovirus -- an easily spread stomach bug

BALTIMORE -- Cases of norovirus, a nasty stomach bug that spreads easily, are climbing across the country.

Johns Hopkins Senior Scholar Amesh Adalja says most people will become infected several times throughout their lifetime and describes the symptoms to look out for.

"It's something that causes nausea vomiting diarrhea and it's everywhere," Adalja said. "It's what people have talked about as the stomach flu."

The virus spreads through direct contact with another person who is infected, contaminated food or water and contaminated surfaces.

"We tend to see big outbreaks in closed populations schools, daycare centers, a cruise, conventions," Adalja said. "All of those close settings are places where norovirus outbreaks thrive."

There is currently no vaccine.

Physicians say the best thing you can do to protect yourself is to wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

"Be really meticulous about washing your hands when you are shaking hands, when you handle and eat food," Adalja said. "It's also important to avoid people that have norovirus."

The virus usually lasts two to three days.

Young children, older people and those with weakened immune systems are at most risk.