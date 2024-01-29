Speeding sedan sought for possible role in 23-car crash on Chesapeake Bay Bridge

Maryland's Bay Bridge re-opened after collision injures over a dozen people, causes major delays

BALTIMORE - Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police are searching for a blue 2018 Honda Civic that was speeding and may have contributed to a chain-reaction 23-car crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge over the weekend.

MDTA released a stock photo of the car in question.

Authorities said the car was traveling westbound on the Bay Bridge on US 50 at a high rate of speed and erratically between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Another 20 vehicles were involved in a series of secondary crashes, transportation officials said on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple injuries were reported, according to MDTA, and the Bay Bridge was closed for hours.

The multi-vehicle collision sent two people to local hospitals with serious injuries and 11 other people went to local hospitals, too. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, transportation officials said.

While first responders worked to clear the bridge of impediments, drivers were stuck waiting for the opportunity to move on with their lives.

The bridge, famed for its scenic beauty, connects the ocean regions on Maryland's Eastern Shore and the cities of Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Annapolis.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is to contact the Maryland Transportation Authority.