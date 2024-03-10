MDTA Police investigate fiery fatal single-vehicle crash

BALTIMORE- A driver was killed in a fiery crash that occurred at the South Locust Point Marine Terminal Sunday morning, according to the MDTA Police.

MDTA Officers and Baltimore Fire crews responded to the 2000 block of E McComas Street for reports of a crash minutes before 5 a.m., according to at release.

According to the preliminary investigation findings, a black Nissan was traveling at high speed when it left the roadway and struck a gate at the South Locust Point Marine Terminal. The vehicle then caught fire.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

The MDTA Collision Reconstruction are over this investigation; they ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 410-633-1130.

