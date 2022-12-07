Watch CBS News
MDTA investigating after shooting involving two drivers on I-95 in Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police say two drivers were involved in a shooting on I-95 in Baltimore County Monday night.

Officers said there was a dispute between the drivers of a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck and a sedan that started near the outer loop of I-695 at Exit 15.

The altercation continued to I-95 northbound, near mile point 49.5 when the driver of the sedan shot at the driver of the pickup truck near the entrance to the I-95 Express Toll Lanes.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. 

The Maryland Transportation Authority Police is investigating.

Anyone with information should call MDTA Police at 443-915-7729.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 2:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

