MD State Police Helicopter Crews Rescues Woman After Cliff Fall

By Andrew Adeolu

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Sunday morning news roundup (12/17/2023)
Your Sunday morning news roundup (12/17/2023) 02:03

BALTIMORE - On Saturday afternoon Maryland State Police Aviation Command assisted Washington County Fire personnel rescue a hiker that fell 50 feet off of a cliff along the Appalachian National Scenic Trail in Knoxville. 

State police said the crew of Trooper 3 found the victim and fire personnel at the base of the cliff and performed an aerial rescue based on the area's terrain and the patient's deteriorating condition. 

According to a release, pilots hovered the Augusta AW-139 helicopter into a 110-foot hover, while a State Trooper/Flight Paramedic was lowered down.  

MD state police said the paramedic received a report from the fire/ems personnel, did an assessment on the woman, and then safely secured her into a "PEP Bag".  

The helicopter moved into a 120-foot hover and pulled the woman along with trooper back up into the aircraft. 

Trooper 3 then transported the patient to University of Maryland, Baltimore Shock Trauma for the treatment of her injuries.  

First published on December 17, 2023 / 12:08 PM EST

