MD panel now accepting applications for mobile sports betting

BALTIMORE - A state panel overseeing sports wagering is now accepting applications for operators hoping to launch mobile betting apps.

Following a vote last week from a Maryland General Assembly committee, the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) on Tuesday opened the application process.

Businesses wishing to apply for a Class B or mobile sports wagering license have 45 days to submit the necessary paperwork at swarc.org/applications.

"This is fantastic news," said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. "We know sports fans are eager to have mobile wagering, and we also know that it will substantially increase the contributions to education funding, so we're eager too. We've been doing everything we can to have it launch before the end of the year, and now we have a good chance to make that happen."

Facilities with 25 or fewer full-time employees and less than $3 million in annual gross revenue are eligible for a Class B license, according to state law. They also cannot be located between 5-15 miles of another license holder, depending on the county.

Maryland law lists the Maryland State Fairgrounds, Rod n Reel Resort in Chesapeake Beach, Bingo World in Baltimore, and the Jockey Bar and Grille in Boonsboro as prospective Class B locations, according to the application.

SWARC requires each licensee to submit a diversity plan within 30 days of their application being selected.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 21, after which SWARC will take 45 days to review applications as state lottery officials conduct background checks.

"Maryland Lottery and Gaming has been hard at work on background investigations," Martin said. "A number of businesses that are planning to apply for mobile licenses have already submitted information to get their investigations started, and our Licensing staff will continue guiding them through the qualification procedures. We're focused on expediting our part of the process so mobile betting can start as soon as possible."