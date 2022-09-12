MD awards $13M in grants to local agencies for road safety programs

BALTIMORE -- Agencies across the state will receive $13 million in federal and state grants to promote traffic safety and decrease the number of road fatalities, Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Funding can be used to encourage seat belt use; increase safety for cyclists and pedestrians; discourage distracted, impaired or aggressive driving; train law enforcement officers; pay for police overtime to enforce traffic laws; and promote the correct use of child safety seats, the governor's office said.

"Since the beginning of our administration, we have worked to prioritize safety on our highways through innovative projects and partnerships," said Hogan. "These grants will continue to help reduce crashes and fatalities all across the state and ensure highway safety remains a top priority."

The state's portion of the funding was distributed at the start of the year, and federal dollars will be allocated by the Maryland Department of Transportation on Oct. 1.

State funds are allocated based on crash data in each jurisdiction.

A total of 562 people were killed on Maryland roadways in 2021, including 131 pedestrians and six bicyclists, according to Hogan's office.

While that is a slight decrease from 2020, "police reports continue to show speed, impairment, and inadequate or improper seat belt use as the most common contributing factors in motor vehicle fatalities," the governor's office said.

The state launched the Vision Zero campaign in 2019 to implement safety programs with a goal of reaching zero fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.