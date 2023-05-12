McCormick offering free Old Bay tattoos, Preakness tickets

Watch CBS News
By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Many Marylanders say they're big fans of McCormick & Company's classic Old Bay Seasoning, but how far does that devotion go? 

The spice company wants to find out by offering free Old Bay tattoos in celebration of Preakness week. Yes, permanent tattoos. 

Old Bay partnered with the acclaimed Baltimore Tattoo Museum to offer tattoos on a limited availability, first-come, first-serve basis.   

The company said the three custom-designed tattoo options feature crabs, crab mallets and the iconic Old Bay logo with a Black-eyed Susan, Maryland's state flower.  

Want in? Stop by the Baltimore Tattoo Museum on Eastern  Avenue on Tuesday, May 16. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The tattoos aren't all though. 

Anyone who stops by the event can enter for a chance to win two platinum VIP tickets to Preakness next Saturday, with access to Preakness Live featuring Bruno Mars. 

Two more winners will get a set of two general admission tickets. Winners will be drawn on May 17. 

Anyone who wants to sign up for a tattoo must be at least 18 by May 1 and sign a participation release form. 

