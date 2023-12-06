Watch CBS News
Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting to kick off at War Memorial Plaza Wednesday evening

By Christian Olaniran

Mayor's annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at City Hall takes place Wednesday at 6 p.m.
BALTIMORE -- The Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is set to kick off Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.

A 25-foot Norway Spruce, donated by Pinehurst Landscape Company, will be lit up at War Memorial Plaza, outside of Baltimore's City Hall.  

The annual tradition celebrates the Christmas season with a night full of festivities, including food, face painting, performances from Baltimore City Schools students, and more.

If you can't make the ceremony in person, but you want to see the dazzling lights - WJZ has you covered.

You can watch the event live on wjz.com, the WJZ app, Pluto TV or the CBS News app on your streaming devices.  

